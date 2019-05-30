MAGNA — Argentina lays claim to the world record for the largest number of people — 1,941— floating, unassisted, at one time.

But officials at Great Salt Lake State Park are hoping to break that record at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, with the public’s help, of course.

Evidence of the achievement will be submitted in accordance with the standards of Guinness World Records. Argentina set the record in 2017 at the saline Lake Epecuen.

According to Utah State Park officials, June is the perfect month to get in the Great Salt Lake as water levels will still be comparatively high with the spring runoff. Most importantly, the brine flies usually aren’t out yet in great numbers.

The free attempt at the world record will take place at the Great Saltair, where there’s plenty of parking. The restrooms and gift shop will be open.

Utah State Parks will be providing water for everyone — both for drinking and rinsing off afterward. Entrance fees at Great Salt Lake State Park, 13312 W. 1075 South, will also be waived for the day.