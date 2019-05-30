SALT LAKE CITY — Change, make that changes, have come to what had been the Pac-12’s longest intact men’s basketball coaching staff.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak announced the addition of assistant coach Henry Martinez and director of player development Donny Daniels.

“We talk a great deal about DNA being our team motto, which means being Different, Noticeable and Appealing,“ Krystkowiak said in a press release. “Both Henry and Donny possess these attributes, and we are excited to have these gentlemen joining our program.”

Martinez has spent the past 16 years as director and head coach of the ProBasket Academy in Costa Rica. His coaching resume includes high school and professional experience.

“Henry is a great skill development coach, who also possesses unlimited spirit and energy and we welcome him to our staff,” Krystkowiak said. “He has a willingness to share his basketball experiences, along with his knowledge of the game, and that has created a multitude of opportunities for countless youth in Costa Rica.”

News of Martinez’s hiring comes a day after his son, Ian, committed to playing for the Utes in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard will be a senior at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. He’s rated as the No. 87 prospect in the nation by 24/7 Sports and reportedly received offers from numerous schools including Arizona, Arizona State and USC of the Pac-12.

Daniels, meanwhile, is making a return to the Utes. He assisted Rick Majerus from 1990-2000, helping the team reach the 1998 National Championship Game. Coaching stints at Cal State Fullerton and UCLA followed before a nine-season run as an assistant at Gonzaga. The Bulldogs went 277-49 during his tenure and played for the national title in 2017.

“Donny brings a wealth of experience and value to our program,” Krystkowiak said. “His basketball knowledge, his life experiences and his community impact alone will go far in connecting our program’s past with the present.”

During his time at Utah, Daniels was the lead recruiter of All-Americans Andre Miller and Keith Van Horn.

The Utes went 17-14 last season. At season’s end, assistant coach DeMarlo Slocum accepted a similar position at UNLV. The departure broke up a coaching staff that had been together ever since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Associate head coach Tommy Connor and assistant Andy Hill remain on the staff.