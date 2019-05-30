SALT LAKE CITY — Next-generation PlayStation hardware could have significantly better graphics, according to Toshihiro Nagoshi, the creator of Sega’s “Super Monkey Ball” and “Yakuza” series.

Nagoshi spoke about Sony's upcoming console — which I’ll refer to as the PlayStation 5 for simplicity — during a Sega-Nama broadcast, according to Gematsu. He said that although PS4 will remain popular following the PS5’s eventual release, the new console’s power could lead to significant upgrades.

“The processing power of PlayStation 5 is incredible, so when we try to think of new gameplay that will utilize its full potential, I’m not really sure which aspects of existing mechanics we should translate,” he said. “If you would pour its power into graphics it’ll be the best that we’ve yet to see.”

Nagoshi also said he’d like to experiment more with improved artificial intelligence and machine learning in games, which could lead to smarter, more lifelike in-game characters and enemies.

Last week I reported on Sony’s PS5 hardware demonstration for Deseret News. The presentation confirmed the console will have significantly shorter load times, greater streaming capabilities and backward compatibility with older PlayStation games.

The console will also feature ray tracing technology, which helps simulate realistic lighting, as seen in this recent “Quake II” demo on YouTube, which shows how real-time ray tracing can significantly improve an old game’s graphics and lighting.