SALT LAKE CITY — He’s got the horses in the back, and apparently, a lot of elementary school kids wrapped around his finger.
Lil Nas X, the man behind the viral hit song “Old Town Road,” made a visit to Lander Elementary School outside of Cleveland Wednesday to surprise students with a performance of the song.
Lander Elementary School students went viral last week after a video of them singing and dancing along to “Old Town Road” surfaced on Twitter.
Lil Nas X called his surprise visit “the biggest performance of my life” before walking into a gym filled with screaming and excited elementary school students with their own rocking dance moves.
Watch their reaction below.
Felecia Evans, principal of Lander Elementary, called the performance, “So amazing!! He is such a nice person and wanted to do this for our @LanderElem students. The students absolutely loved it!”
As, it appears, did Lil Nas X’s grown-up fans.
“Positivity!!! Kids will reme(m)ber this for a while. Good Stuff,” @CoachSabree tweeted.
“They love him for it. Thank you for bringing joy to my kids,” @ReddHead_13 tweeted.