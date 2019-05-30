SALT LAKE CITY — He’s got the horses in the back, and apparently, a lot of elementary school kids wrapped around his finger.

Lil Nas X, the man behind the viral hit song “Old Town Road,” made a visit to Lander Elementary School outside of Cleveland Wednesday to surprise students with a performance of the song.

Lander Elementary School students went viral last week after a video of them singing and dancing along to “Old Town Road” surfaced on Twitter.

I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating...together!! #LanderLove🐾💚 @LanderElem @LilNasX 💃🏽🤠 pic.twitter.com/pzS1id79mu — Felecia Evans (@EduLeadingLady) May 23, 2019

Lil Nas X called his surprise visit “the biggest performance of my life” before walking into a gym filled with screaming and excited elementary school students with their own rocking dance moves.

Watch their reaction below.

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

So amazing!! He is such a nice person and wanted to do this for our @LanderElem students. The students absolutely loved it!! — Felecia Evans (@EduLeadingLady) May 29, 2019

As, it appears, did Lil Nas X’s grown-up fans.

Lil man in the grey was cutting up when the beat drop lmao pic.twitter.com/Asb2hQRrr2 — The Road to Zion is paved...... (@ddotlouisxiii) May 29, 2019

Positivity!!! Kids will remeber this for a while. Good Stuff. — Sabree (@CoachSabree) May 29, 2019

And they love him for it! Thank you for bringing joy to my kids! — 🌺Raechelle🌺 (@ReddHead_13) May 29, 2019

