SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer snatched his 30th victory on Wednesday night.

Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler, upped his total earnings to $2,343,971, which is just $196,729 away from Ken Jennings' historic record of $2,520,700 during regular season play, according to the New York Post.

Holzhauer remains 44 games behind Jennings’ consecutive win record, which he set back in 2004.

Holzhauer will likely eclipse Jennings’ earnings record next week. If he has two good games in a row, he could reach the record by the end of this week, as I wrote about on Wednesday.

“I definitely think he’s going to beat Ken’s money total, because he’s pretty close already,” Nate Scheffey, a Manhattan technology consultant who nearly beat Holzhauer last week, tells the New York Post. “But that 74-game record is truly incredible. It’s one of those things that happens in sports where it’s like, almost unbelievable that it happened. And it couldn’t happen again.”

Still: Holzhauer remains far behind the all-time earnings record. As I wroteabout before, Holzhauer still has to catch up to Brad Rutter, who earned $4.7 million if you include the “Tournament of Champions” play. Jennings notched $3.4 million overall if you include “Tournament of Champions,” too.