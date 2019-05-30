SALT LAKE CITY — J.K. Rowling will soon take fans even deeper into the magical world of "Harry Potter."

Pottermore, Rowling’s website for all digital Wizarding World content, announced Thursday that Pottermore Publishing is releasing four nonfiction eBook shorts titled “Harry Potter: A Journey Through…” this summer.

The books, which were adapted from the audiobook “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” and its British Library exhibition, are said to explore the “rich history of magic” with each eBook themed around Hogwarts lessons.

The series will delve into the origins of magic through history and folklore, and it will feature notes, manuscript pages and new line drawings by illustrator Rohan Daniel Eason.

The four eBooks are titled:

“Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts”

“Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology”

“Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy”

“Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures”

“A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts” and “A Journey Through Potions and Herbology” will be published together on June 27, with the other two eBooks set for publication soon afterward.

If you can’t wait until then, you can now preorder the books on Amazon and Apple.