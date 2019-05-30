“ROCKETMAN” — 3 stars — Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard; R (language throughout, some drug use and sexual content); in general release; running time: 121 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s inevitable, if not entirely fair, that “Rocketman” is going to be compared directly to last year’s Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The parallels of a closeted music icon beating back the demons of rock excess and superstardom in the 1970s are way too obvious, and the fact that actor Rami Malek won an Oscar for his work just raises the stakes.

Photo Credit: David Appleby Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman from Paramount Pictures.

That being said, Dexter Fletcher’s treatment of the Elton John story really is its own animal — one that should please casual and hardcore fans alike. Where “Bohemian Rhapsody” felt like the uneasy union of biopic and Queen documentary, “Rocketman” is more of a traditional musical that isn’t all that concerned with laying out the step-by-step chronology of the story. “Rocketman” gives you a sense of what Elton's story felt like, but you’ll have to look up the details online later.

Fletcher’s film opens with Elton (Taron Egerton) newly arrived in rehab, ready to confront his addictions to alcohol, drugs and sex … along with some anger management issues to boot. “Rocketman” flashes back from there, as a young Reginald Dwight first demonstrates his musical prowess and eventually scores a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music.

The musical path to fame and fortune never presents all that much in terms of conflict — at least from what “Rocketman” shows us. Rather, Elton's troubles are rooted in his relationships, starting with his cold and distant father Stanley (Steven Mackintosh). His mother Sheila (Bryce Dallas Howard) is much more supportive and sympathetic, but even she comes up short when Elton confesses to her as an adult that he is gay.

The subplot of Elton's sexuality works its way to the surface as we follow his rise to stardom. We see him touring with a support band for an American soul revue before meeting his longtime songwriting partner, lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell), who Elton describes as the brother he never had. A break or two later, the game is on.

Gavin Bond, Paramount Pictures Taron Egerton as Elton John in “Rocketman.”

Life onstage is grandiose and spectacular — with a never-ending assortment of outrageous costumes to match — but life offstage becomes more and more complicated as Elton ventures into his first romantic relationship with his manager John Reid (Richard Madden) and eventually becomes lost in substance abuse. The sense of conflict is muted by the musical style — and the fact that we know Elton's path will eventually lead to rehab — but his musical catalogue also has a nice way of bringing his story to life.

All along the way, familiar hits like “Your Song” and “Tiny Dancer” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” spring to life almost fully formed, partially to illustrate Elton's natural musical gift, and partly through Fletcher’s musical and stylistic direction, which flows from scene to scene.

Egerton does an excellent job as Elton, and though the actor's vocals are no match for his character’s original performances, director Fletcher is wise to let his star tie the film together with his own singing. We’re a long way from nomination season, but it’s likely Egerton’s effort will be considered a worthy entry next to the long line of celebrated rock biopic performances, which already includes Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash and Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles.

David Appleby, Paramount Pictures Taron Egerton in “Rocketman.”

Audiences may also note that unlike the most recent rock biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rocketman” has drawn an R rating, mostly due to its intermittent profanity. There is also some sexual content in connection to Elton's lifestyle, including his first encounter with Reid, which actually feels restrained considering the film’s rating.

As expected, “Rocketman” is best suited for longtime Elton John fans, or people who are familiar with the artist’s songs and merely curious about his back story. At times, Fletcher’s film could have provided more depth rather than rely on its grandiose Broadway musical sheen, but the sheen fits the subject, and it’s unlikely anyone will be disappointed with the results.

Rating explained: “Rocketman” is rated R for intermittent profanity and sexual content, including a brief sex scene with implied nudity between Elton John and his manager.