SALT LAKE CITY — Get outside and appreciate the beautiful landscape Utah has to offer this weekend. If you’re a theater nut with a penchant for musicals, check out the Draper Amphitheater’s production of “Newsies.” For the budding artists — young or old — among us, we recommend the Utah Museum of Fine Art’s “UMFA in the Wild” event. Concert addicted? Experience Red Butte Garden’s gorgeous outdoor venue. If your kids won’t sit still for a musical or concert, check out the Discovery Gateway Children Museum’s World Connections Festival or put on a Southern twang for the National Ability Center’s Barn Party fundraiser. No matter your interests or family situation, this weekend has something for you. Read on for details.

‘Newsies’ outdoor performance

Seize the day and grab your tickets to see this long-lived fan favorite. The Draper Arts Council presents “Newsies” at the Draper Amphitheater. The outdoor venue adds a summer touch to a show full of amazing music and great dancing. This production of “Newsies” is directed and choreographed by Susan DeMill with Tricia Swanson as music director. Opening night is June 1, with additional performances until the 15th. June 1-15, dates vary, 8 p.m., Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Rd., Draper, $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (draperartscouncil.org).

Outdoor art with the Utah Museum of Fine Art

Explore Utah’s state parks and try your hand at the traditional Japanese art of Gyotaku fish prints. The Utah Museum of Fine Arts holds art-making sessions called “UMFA in the Wild” at various outdoor Utah locations. This one takes place at the East Canyon State Park Pavilion and gives young and old artists alike the chance to make their own rubbings and drawings of fish. June 1, 10-11:30 a.m., East Canyon State Park, 5535 S. Highway 66, Morgan, free (801-581-7332, umfa.utah.edu).

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

Enjoy the music of banjo legend Béla Fleck while taking in the beautiful scenery at Red Butte Garden. Bring a picnic blanket or chair and relax under the stars as Fleck kicks off Red Butte’s 2019 Outdoor Concert Series. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase through the Cuisine Unlimited Concert Café, and you can even preorder a picnic for the concert on its website. May 31, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $45-$50 (redbuttegarden.org/concerts).

World Connections Children’s Festival

Bring the whole family to make a carnival mask, get a henna tattoo, and watch a variety of cultural dance and music performances. The Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum will hold the Annual World Connections Children’s Festival this weekend with free admission in celebration of diversity. This is a great opportunity to experience performances and activities that highlight cultures from around the world, many of which are represented in Utah’s population. Performers include Eastern Arts Music and Dance, Ken Shin Taiko Drummers, Samba Fogo Brazilian Music and Dance, Ballet Folklorico Boliviano, and Wasatch District Pipe Band. June 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, free (801-456-5437, discoverygateway.org).

Barn Party fundraiser

This weekend, party country-style while raising money for the National Ability Center’s equestrian program. The National Ability Center supports inclusive outdoor programming for people with disabilities. The equestrian program has helped NAC participants discover talents and gain confidence. Support this worthy cause by putting on your cowboy hat and saddling up for their Barn Party fundraiser, which features BBQ, live music, a live auction and fun activities for kids. June 1, 5:30-10 p.m., National Ability Center, Equestrian Center, 1000 Ability Way, Park City, $55 for adults, $25 for youths ages 5-18 years and younger, free for children under age 5, $150 for family of two adults and 3 children (435-649-3991, discovernac.org).