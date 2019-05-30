FARMINGTON — A man who police say caused a head-on crash, injuring three members of a family, had THC in his system at the time, according to charging documents.

Eric Nathaniel Jones, 29, of South Jordan, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with three counts of causing a serious injury while driving with a measurable controlled substance, a third-degree felony; having an open container in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor; and driving on the wrong side of the road, an infraction.

On April 7, Jones was driving on U.S. 89 when he "veered into oncoming traffic," according to charging documents.

A mother and her two children suffered serious injuries.

"Responding officers found open containers of alcohol in (Jones') wrecked vehicle," the charges state. "The toxicology report found the presence of active THC in (his) system."