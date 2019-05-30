MURRAY — Police say a West Valley man kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman at a massage business in Murray.

Jose Santiago Tejeda, 26, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and rape, all first-degree felonies. He also faces a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On Jan. 15, a woman was at her friend's massage business, 118 E. 4800 South, when Tejeda asked her for a massage. The woman told him she didn't work there and could not do that. But Tejeda convinced her to go into a room with him, according to charging documents.

"When she did, he shut the door behind her and would (not) let her out. He told (her) that if she screamed he would kill her," the charges state.

Tejeda then hit the woman and strangled her to the point that she passed out, according to charging documents, and when she came to, "she knew she had been raped."

When other employees heard the woman scream and started banging on the door, a half-dressed Tejeda unlocked the door and ran past them, according to the charges. Using DNA evidence along with surveillance video, police were able to identify Tejeda and arrest him.

Prosecutors have requested he be held on $500,000 bail.