SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, we got a detailed look at some of the puppets and creatures featured in Netflix’s upcoming “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” series.

Now the streaming service is throwing us headlong into the ethereal world of Thra in a new trailer that packs stunning visuals and the hint of a dark, looming threat.

The show is said to be a prequel of Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 cult classic “Dark Crystal” and follow three Gelflings as they “discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Aside from its stunning visuals, the show will feature puppet characters just like the original did.

A new poster dropped with the trailer Thursday that shows off three of those puppet characters.

Netflix's 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' series gets a magical new poster, and hints that something else is coming in a couple of hours



The trailer and poster have been getting lots of love from fans on Twitter.

“I am very literally crying,” @Cat_Whitney tweeted.

“The first trailer for Netflix’s Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is astonishing,” @shahid05ansari tweeted.

“Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” premieres Aug. 30 on Netflix.