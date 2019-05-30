SALT LAKE CITY — The kickoff time and TV information for the annual game between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes has been announced.

Both schools announced Thursday morning that the Aug. 29 contest at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. MT. Played on the first night of the college football season, the game will air on ESPN.

The Cougars and the Utes both also announced kickoff times and TV information for three other games on their respective schedules. BYU announced start times for the Sept. 7 game at Tennessee, the Sept. 14 home contest against USC and the Nov. 16 matchup against Idaho State at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Tennessee game will start at 1 p.m. MT and be on ESPN, the USC game will begin at 1:30 p.m. MT and be on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, and kickoff time for the Idaho State game is set for 1 p.m. The contest will be on ESPN3 and BYUtv.

Three other games, Sept. 21 at Washington, Oct. 19 at Boise State and Nov. 9 at home against Liberty, will be on ESPN networks, but kickoff times are to be determined.

Utah announced times and TV information for its Sept. 7 home game against Northern Illinois, Sept. 14 home game against Idaho State and Sept. 20 road contest against USC. The contests against Northern Illinois and and Idaho State will be on the Pac-12 Networks, with the first game set to start at 11 a.m. MT and the second to begin at 2:15 p.m. MT.

The Sept. 20 game against USC will air on FS1.

No other kickoff times or television information were released for the Utes’ remaining games.

Here are both teams' full season schedules:

BYU

Thursday, Aug. 29 — Utah at BYU — 10:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 7 — BYU at Tennessee — 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT on ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 14 — USC at BYU — 3:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. MT/12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 21 — Washington at BYU — Time TBD on ESPN Networks

Saturday, Sept. 28 — BYU at Toledo — Time and TV network TBD

Saturday, Oct. 12 — BYU at South Florida — Time and TV network TBD

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Boise State at BYU — Time TBD on ESPN Networks

Saturday, Nov. 2 — BYU at Utah State — Time TBD on ESPN Networks

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Liberty at BYU — Time TBD on ESPN Networks

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Idaho State at BYU — 3 p.m. ET/1 p.m. MT on BYUtv and ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 23 — BYU at UMass — Time and TV network TBD

Saturday, Nov. 30 — BYU at San Diego State — 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network

Utah

Thursday, Aug. 29 — Utah at BYU, Provo, Utah, ESPN 8:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Northern Illinois Salt Lake City P12N 11 a.m. MT

Sept. 14 Idaho State Salt Lake City P12N/MTN 2:15 p.m. MT

Sept. 20 (Fri.) at USC* Los Angeles FS1 6:00 p.m. PT

Sept. 28 Washington State* (hc) Salt Lake City

Oct. 5 Bye

Oct. 12 at Oregon State* Corvallis, Ore.

Oct. 19 Arizona State* Salt Lake City

Oct. 26 California* Salt Lake City

Nov. 2 at Washington* Seattle

Nov. 9 Bye

Nov. 16 UCLA* Salt Lake City

Nov. 23 at Arizona* Tucson, Ariz.

Nov. 30 Colorado* Salt Lake City

*Pac-12 game; hc-Homecoming