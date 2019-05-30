TAYLORSVILLE — Alone and unwanted, he barreled into my life.

By this, I mean the yearning in his sleepy-eyed gaze was irresistible. Even in a photograph, it was clear, Peanut was not a creature capable of force.

Amy Donaldson, Deseret News Peanut a few days after arriving at Casa de Chaos.

To some, his life hardly seems worth mentioning. It was short and tragic.

Just another homeless dog suffering another unfortunate end.

A stray who’d somehow broken his pelvis in two places, he was left to fend for himself. He didn’t have a name when he was picked up by animal control officers and taken to a shelter in New Mexico, so they called him Paul. No one claimed the frail-looking heeler mutt covered in ticks, who, almost imperceptibly, favored one of his back legs.

Eventually, he found himself — through no fault of his own — on doggy death row.

Calmer than his breed would indicate, and sweeter than he should have been considering what he’d endured, someone working with Utah animal rescue groups sent his picture to CAWS — Community Animal Welfare Society. A volunteer posted his picture, his nondescript face framed by a chain-link fence, in a Facebook group that I joined when I began volunteering with CAWS in January.

“Would anybody offer this sweet guy a foster home so he could find a family of his own?”

The timing was terrible.

I’d recently lost my beloved heeler mix, Lucy, after 16 years of loyal friendship. She made me a better dog owner because she required training and exercise. In return, she allowed me to run on roads and trails that I never would have dared explore on my own. She kept me sane and safe, and losing her ripped a hole in my life that I wasn’t quite sure could be filled.

Amy Donaldson, Deseret News Peanut enjoying attention at the Front Climbing Gym. Owners of the gym allow the Community Animal Welfare Society (CAWS) to bring dogs every Thursday form 6:30-8:30. It helps the group recruit volunteers, foster families and give the dogs some much needed socialization.

I also had a full house, including a foster I’d had for a month and two others fosters I agreed to make my own — one with serious medical issues and another who just needed love and discipline. I lingered on Paul’s photo, and like I always did, wondered if I took him how quickly I could find him a family.

I commented on his picture and tried to put him out of my mind. The flight that was bringing him and dozens of other dogs from New Mexico to Utah was delayed due to a storm, and I tried to avoid Facebook the Saturday he and the others arrived. CAWS agreed to take 27 dogs from the flight, and only two of them didn’t have committed foster homes when they arrived.

Of course he was one of them.

A day later, I received a text asking if I was interested in meeting Paul or the other pup, a Chihuahua mix dubbed Fat Jack, no description needed. I put the phone in my pocket, intending to ignore the plea, and then we walked a couple of blocks toward a restaurant. I started to feel anxious as I ran through all the reasons I could say no.

And then, almost without thinking, I found myself agreeing to meet the coordinators of CAWS’ dog program at the boarding facility.

When I saw him, malnourished, wet from a bath but tail wagging, the decision was made. I persuaded my daughter, she might say strong-armed, into taking Jack, and we decided very quickly to rename both of them — they became Peanut and Tater Tot.

For one night, I felt like we’d won some kind of moral victory. No dog from the transport would spend the night in boarding.

I have learned, even in just five months, that you celebrate every victory, no matter how short-lived.

Peanut quickly became the family favorite. He seemed like he was in pain a bit, but that didn’t stop him from seeking affection from anyone and everyone who wandered through our chaotic house.

No effort required.

He didn’t ask us to earn his trust or win him over. He just loved — all of us — right from the start. Foster dog Jack-Jack became his best bud overnight. Peanut didn’t know how to play, so Jack showed him the allure of a squeaky toy and the joys of tug of war.

Peanut showed Jack, who’d been surrendered by his owner in New Mexico a month earlier, that trusting strangers meant treats and cuddles. I took them everywhere together, and for a few days, I wondered if I might convince someone to adopt them together.

Amy Donaldson, Deseret News Peanut was unsure how — or if he should — play with the other dogs in the house.

Eventually, Peanut’s friendly ways helped Jack become more social, and one Saturday morning, after five weeks of near misses, he met a woman who offered him a home. That same morning, two other families submitted applications for Peanut. It seemed, in the warmth of that sunshine on that busy Saturday afternoon, that the stars were aligning for these two lucky pups.

When I took Peanut to the vet for his neuter surgery two days later, doctors took X-rays and discovered the pelvic fractures that would mean a much more sedentary life than anyone planned for him. That reality would mean neither family would take him, but I didn’t know that when I dropped him off, full of hope for his future.

Spring is a difficult time for shelters and rescues as they’re inundated with homeless and unwanted pets. There was a new dog, a border collie mix that had been surrendered with his dad, and they asked if I’d consider him. Why not, I thought. Jack was going to his new home the next day, and Peanut would surely have his forever family by the end of the week.

So when I picked Peanut up after his surgery, we took terrified Max home with us. It was absolutely beautiful chaos. I was as happy as I’d been since losing my Lucy.

I can’t help feeling that I should have known something was wrong. I keep seeing him curled up on the couch near the kitchen, half-shut eyes looking at me. All he wanted to do was curl up next to me, and I mistook it for another sign of his affectionate personality.

I can’t help beating myself up for not knowing he was sick.

I blame the chaos.

After a few days, I knew he wasn’t right. I blamed the pain from his pelvic fracture, the pain medicine, the leftover trauma of being neutered. Both families declined to adopt him after we learned about his physical limitations. Jack went to his new home, and Peanut became sicker and more sedentary.

Another trip to the vet’s office meant more medication for what seemed like a respiratory infection. His eyes were runny, nose was stuffy and he coughed so pathetically, I thought he’d break a rib. He ate less and less, and slept more and more.

I started letting him sleep with me. One night I woke up to him snapping his jaw open and shut as he made a low whining sound. I held him in one arm, while I looked up his symptoms on my phone in the pre-dawn light. It had to be distemper.

Every day brought new horrors — involuntary tremors, pain, puking, muscle spasms, seizures and eventually he lost the use of his front leg and tumbled down the stairs leading outside. Another trip to the vet for a blood test confirmed what everyone seemed to know. The shelter he came from had had an outbreak of distemper, and several dogs on the transport had been diagnosed with or lost to the virus that ravages the respiratory, intestinal and neurological systems of a dog.

I cursed those who don’t vaccinate their dogs. I cursed myself for not knowing and possibly exposing Max, an 8-month-old surrender who received his distemper booster just a couple of days after coming to our house. As I write this, I’m still waiting for blood tests for Max, who came down with the respiratory infection the day after we decided to end Peanut’s suffering.

Amy Donaldson, Deseret News Amy Donaldson's dog Wolf gave up his coveted spot near her feet to Peanut.

He couldn’t walk to go to the bathroom, and his muscle twitches were constant. I held him close in the room where he died, and whispered something hollow about how he wasn’t unwanted anymore.

He didn’t get 16 years of love, adventure and chaos like Lucy. Officially, he died a CAWS dog. And for some reason, that bothered me. I wanted him to belong to a family. I wanted his tag to bear the phone number of a concerned owner.

But the donated collar with his CAWS tag was all he had.

And as I listened to him taking his last labored breaths, I whispered into his ear.

“You are not a stray. You are not unwanted. You’re not alone. You’re mine and I love you.”

I took his collar, like I did my dogs who’d died, and I asked if I could have his ashes in a box, with a paw print, just like I’d done with Lucy. On her box I wrote, “Lucy: the best running partner ever.”

She changed my life with her love. And we were lucky to have each other for so many years. But in a way, Peanut changed my life in three weeks. And something else changed for me. I realized that love isn’t meant to be hoarded. If fostering teaches you anything, it’s that love is as transient as it is transformative.

Give it.

Take it.

And understand it never belongs only to you.

On his box, I wrote:

“No longer homeless, your love created a home in my heart, sweet Peanut.”

Being a CAWS dog means you’re loved by a community of people who can’t save every pet, but they’re willing to open their hearts and wallets to save as many as they can. This particular transport of unwanted dogs carried a deadly virus with it. At least four dogs with two different rescues have been lost to it. The cost of caring for these sick pets is crippling for the nonprofits like CAWS who take them in and care for them with the compassion they deserve.

And they don’t just care for the animals in their custody.

One night while I was really suffering, one of the volunteer coordinators texted me. She was on vacation, but she knew I was floundering in guilt and grief, so she texted me.

“We take in the abused, unwanted and uncared for,” she wrote. “We do our best. But sometimes we lose. I don’t remember all the dogs I’ve had in my house, but I remember the face of every one that died. I try to focus on the good, but it’s hard. … The failure happened by someone else a long time before he found you.”

Maybe this is true.

But just in case, I decided to write about Peanut, about his short, unfortunate, unremarkable life. I learned a lot from that underweight pup with the light brown eyes. Maybe most important is that life is short, even if you get 16 years, so choose to love and trust.

It’s always worth it.