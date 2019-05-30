ANAHEIM, California — The creators at Disneyland wanted to create food fit for a galaxy far, far away with the offerings at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge at Disneyland Park.

According to Disney's press material, because Batuu, the planet where Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is set, is remote, the food available at Black Spire Outpost has a “farm to table” feel such as one might find in rural areas.

"Food and drink throughout the land hint at an ancient culture, passed down to the current generation of Batuuan residents and are served in unique and exotic vessels," the press release stated.

So what does that mean? We aren't entirely sure that what we ate hinted at an ancient culture, but on the whole, the offerings we tried weren't bad. There are four places to get vitals in Galaxy's Edge: Oga's Cantina, Ronto Roasters, the Milk Stand and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

We've broken them down for you here.

Oga’s Cantina

Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks When guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, they’ll be able to enjoy Oga’s Cantina – a local watering hole to unwind, conduct business and maybe even encounter a friend or a foe. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using “otherworldly” methods, served in unique vessels, with choices for guests of all ages. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)

First of all, Oga's Cantina looks — and sounds — the part. This was the eatery, or rather drinkery, that felt the most authentic to the "Star Wars" world in Galaxy's Edge.

Creatures floated in glowing jars above the bar, DJ R-3X (who some might recognize as REX, the former pilot who used to fly passengers around on the original Star Tours ride) the DJ droid spun a mixture of cantina tunes and the bartenders were quick to point out that the bar was a dangerous place. In addition to alcoholic beverages unique to Galaxy's Edge with names like the Spiran Caf ($16) and the Bloody Rancor ($17), Oga's also offers a handful of nonalcoholic drinks. We tried Jabba Juice ($6.50), which is orange juice with pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe and blueberry with popping pearls, and Blurrgfire ($7), our favorite of the two, a mixture of lemonade, pomegranate juice and habanero-lime. Refreshing with a kick, much like Oga's itself.

Bonus: Oga's Obsession ($7.50). While not a drink, this highly sweet jello treat is worth mentioning. The jello is an unnatural blue but, fittingly, cotton candy flavored. It also has pop rocks sprinkled on top and ends with bursting fruit at the bottom. The whole thing is like an exciting sugar bomb you didn't know you ever wanted.

David Nguyen/Disney Parks Guests will discover innovative and creative eats from around the galaxy at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Ronto Morning Wrap can be found at Ronto Roasters and is scrambled eggs, grilled pork sausage, shredded cheese and peppercorn sauce wrapped in pita. (David Nguyen/Disney Parks)

Ronto Roasters

If Oga's wins the authentic award, Ronto gets the prize for tastiest grub — and the place looks good, too. The restaurant sits around a large podracing engine that fires up the barbecue pit, and here you'll find the Ronta Wrap, easily the best meal item we tried. It's a grilled sausage topped with slaw, roasted pork and a peppercorn sauce all wrapped in a pita. Ronto's also serves a few specialty drinks, including the Tatooine Sunset.

The Milk Stand

David Roark/Disney Parks Guests will discover innovative and creative beverages from around the galaxy at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Blue Milk and Green Milk can be found at the Milk Stand. (David Roark/Disney Parks)

Sadly, we can only go by what Disneyland Park chef Scott Daffron told us about these drinks, but honestly, after hearing him talk about them, neither the blue nor the green milk sounded terrible, in spite of the thought of green milk. The fan-favorite colored milks — "A New Hope" gave us blue milk, while green appeared more recently in "The Last Jedi" — are something of a treat rather than, say, a healthy smoothie, but both drinks do contain fruit. Apparently the blue milk has a fruity hint, with tastes of pineapple, dragon fruit and other exotics in it, while green is a little more floral with a zing of citrus and passionfruit.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

In Galaxy's Edge, even the eateries have stories, and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is no exception. The establishment is run by chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, a traveler who loves to stock his kitchen with interesting and unusual ingredients. As a result, patrons can try smoked Kaadu ribs — that's short ribs for Earth-folks, with a cabbage slaw and, interestingly, a blueberry cornbread muffin, which actually worked — Felucian Garden Spread (the vegetarian option), Braised Shaak Roast and Fried Endorian Tip-Yip.

David Roark, Disney Parks Guests will discover innovative and creative eats from around the galaxy at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Fried Endorian Tip-Yip, found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, is a fried chicken dish with roasted vegetable mash and herb gravy.

This was one of the odder dishes we had. The Tip-Yip is actually fried chicken, but more of a fried chicken loaf or, dare we say, log, sitting on a bed of mashed potatoes with peas and carrots mixed in, sort of hospital-food style, with herb gravy surrounding it. The gravy was pretty good, but the chicken that we tried, at least, was dry. Perhaps when it comes fresh from Chef Tuggs kitchen this one does better.

You can always grab dessert here, either the Batuu-Bon cake, a little chocolate espresso bonbon cake, or Oi-Oi Puffs, a kind of cream puff filled with raspberry cream and passion fruit mousse.