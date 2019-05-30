SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is headlining today's Utah Governor's Energy Summit that is expected to deliver blockbuster news for the state, including the announcement of a clean energy storage project and a new solar project that will come online in Enterprise to power a Facebook project in Utah County.

The annual event, under the leadership of Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert, is a renowned conference and trade show that is the largest event of its kind in the Intermountain West

It draws more 1,100 attendees and 70 speakers.

Laura Nelson, Herbert's energy adviser and summit emcee, kicked off the morning plenary with a highlight of Utah’s energy successes and set the stage for remarks by the governor.

The event at the Grand America in downtown Salt Lake City includes dignitaries such as Carlo Bonfante, secretary for economic development for Baja California, Mexico, and executives from Mitsubisihi Hitachi Power Systems.

That company, in partnership with Magnum Development, announced Thursday at the summit it was launching the "Advanced Clean Energy Storage" project in central Utah, the world's largest project of its kind.

The initiative, according to the release, will develop 1,000 megawatts of clean energy storage and deploy technologies "essential" to a decarbonized future for the U.S. power grid in the western United States.

The Millard County facility adjacent to the Intermountain Power Plant plans to tap into technology that will use 100 percent renewable hydrogen as a fuel source, allowing gas turbines to produce electricity with zero carbon emissions.

There are already five salt caverns in operation for liquid fuels storage.

The summit will also focus on Utah and Wyoming's emergence into the natural gas market and include a panel with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

Several protestors of fossil fuels plan to picket outside the hotel.