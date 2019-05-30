SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 30.

Special counsel Robert Mueller had a warning for every American. Will you pay attention?

Do you know where your paper and plastic goes? How China caused a recycling crisis in America

Liquid cremation, composting and other new approaches raise questions about how to honor the dead and the environment

BYU Cougars' Yoeli Childs withdrawing from NBA draft, returning to school

Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge by the numbers

Missing Utah girl's body recovered 1/2 block from her house

A look at our featured voices:

Jay Evensen: Would you vote to eliminate the income tax?

Tiffany Gee Lewis: The pull of the magic shirt

Inside the newsroom: A nickel saved his life and now he walks the halls of Congress

Arianne Brown: Art and athletics belong together

A look at our top-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world: