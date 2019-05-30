Cliff Owen, AP
In this March 24, 2019, photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington. Democrats say they want “all of the underlying evidence” in Mueller’s investigation. But what is all of that evidence?

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 30.

Special counsel Robert Mueller had a warning for every American. Will you pay attention?

Do you know where your paper and plastic goes? How China caused a recycling crisis in America

Liquid cremation, composting and other new approaches raise questions about how to honor the dead and the environment

BYU Cougars' Yoeli Childs withdrawing from NBA draft, returning to school

Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge by the numbers

Missing Utah girl's body recovered 1/2 block from her house

A look at our featured voices:

A look at our top-read stories:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Mueller statement made for 'bad day' for Pelosi, 2020 Dems, Trump campaign manager says | Fox News
  • White House Wanted USS McCain Hidden | The Wall Street Journal
  • Louisiana Lawmakers Approve Strict Abortion Limit, Dem. Governor Says He Will Sign it | NPR
  • In Defeat for Netanyahu, Israel Moves to Hold New Election | The New York Times
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment