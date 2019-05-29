SALT LAKE CITY — Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggles with pornography addiction in a new episode of “Red Table Talk,” according to Fox News.

Smith said on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series that she once had "an unhealthy relationship to porn" while she "was trying to practice abstinence."

"It was actually, like, filling, like, an emptiness. At least you think it is, but it's actually not," Pinkett Smith said, according to Fox News.

She added, "Actually reading, like, some of the effects of pornography, like the idea that it gives you false expectations as far as sexual interactions, I can definitely see that with men.”

Smith said she wasn’t in a relationship when she had a porn addiction. She’s been married to Will Smith now for 22 years, according to Fox News.

Smith went on to discuss “how addiction to it can be detrimental to a person’s career and personal relationships,” according to Page Six.