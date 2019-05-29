SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake saw its three-game win streak come to an end at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on Wednesday, as the Impact handed the visitors a 2-1 loss in the midweek Major League Soccer contest.

Montreal made a first-half stoppage time goal and a penalty kick score in the second half stand as RSL lost their first of two road games this week, after pulling within a goal in the 84th minute but unable to find the equalizer.

The Impact capitalized on a sleepy defensive moment for RSL on the final attack of the first half. During the second minute of first-half stoppage time, forward Omar Browne collected a pass from Shamit Shome and sent a left-footed dribbler past RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando into the far corner of the net to put the Impact up 1-0.

While RSL owned the possession edge (55 percent to 45) in the first half, Montreal had eight shots to RSL’s four. Both teams finished the game with four shots on goal, though the Impact had a 15-8 edge in total shots.

Momentarily, it appeared RSL — seeking their first win in Montreal after three previous fruitless attempts — had the equalizer in the 48th minute when forward Sam Johnson put a header into the back of the net off a cross from midfielder Jefferson Savarino. But Johnson was clearly offside, wiping off the goal.

The Impact doubled their lead in the 68th minute when a penalty was called on RSL’s Donny Toia in the penalty area. Saphir Taider scored on the PK, blasting a shot into the right side of the goal as Rimando dove left for Taider's fifth goal of the season.

Johnson pulled RSL back within a goal in the 84th minute, scoring his fifth goal of the year from close in. The assist came from midfielder Damir Kreilach, who headed the ball to Johnson just a few feet from the goal following a long pass into the box, making it a 2-1 game.

RSL's best chance to tie the game after that came when Sebastian “Bofo” Saucedo arched a free kick near the goal in perfect position for a header during the first minute of stoppage time. No RSL players, however, were able to get in position to score the equalizer.

RSL will be without Kreilach in their next match — at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday — after he drew a yellow card in the 59th minute for a bad slide tackle. Sirium XM soccer analyst Brian Dunseth, though, reported midfielder Kyle Beckerman is expected to return for the team’s next game after missing the past several games with a hamstring injury.

RSL will face the Red Bulls at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the game broadcast on KMYU and 700 AM.