When BYU Cougars star Yoeli Childs declared for the 2019 NBA draft in late March, it was widely assumed he would not return to school. Even if he didn't make the NBA, many thought he'd begin a professional career somewhere rather than play his final season of eligibility with the Cougars.

But less than three hours before the deadline to remove his name from the draft and maintain collegiate eligibility, Childs posted a video on Twitter Wednesday night saying he will return for his senior campaign.

"Cougar Nation, I want to let you guys know I'm coming back for my senior year," he said in the video.

Since Mark Pope was hired to replace Dave Rose in leading the program about two weeks after Childs declared for the draft, the new coach has indicated multiple times that he was working to see if Childs would be willing to return. After Childs posted his video, Pope tweeted a video of some of his assistant coaches celebrating.

Over the last few weeks, Childs had participated in a predraft workout with the Sacramento Kings, and also reportedly had a workout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In Childs, the former Bingham High School star, BYU will be getting back a First Team All-West Coast Conference player and its leading scorer and rebounder from last season. With Childs and fellow rising senior TJ Haws, the Cougars will return their two players who averaged double figures in scoring last season as BYU finished tied for second in the WCC with an 11-5 conference record and a 19-13 mark overall.