ANAHEIM, California — For some, Friday marks a day that has been more than 40 years in the making. Ever since moviegoers watched a young Luke Skywaker, in the care of old Ben Kenobi and in the company of two droids named C-3P0 and R2-D2, blunder his way through the Mos Eisley cantina and meet a cocky smuggler named Han Solo and his sidekick Chewbacca, fans have been dreaming of entering the world of "Star Wars."

With the opening of Disneyland Park's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on Friday, May 31, in Anaheim, California, guests will finally have that chance, visiting the "Star Wars" planet of Batuu — located on the outer rim of the galaxy (Get it? Galaxy's Edge?) — and the Black Spire Outpost village, which was first mentioned in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

The story of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge started back in 2012, when the Walt Disney Company first acquired Lucasfilm Ltd., and it was just two years later that the initial stages of development began for Galaxy's Edge. Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney would build two "Star Wars"-themed lands, one in California and one in Florida, at the D23 Expo in August 2015, and less than a year later, construction began on both parks.

Since then, approximately 6,700 construction workers and artisans have worked on the development of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And while most of Galaxy's Edge is ready for visitors, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of two attractions in the lands along with Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will open on both coasts by the end of 2019.

To get ready for the grand opening, here is a by-the-numbers look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, both in Disneyland Park in California and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida:

Note: All information below has been provided by Disneyland Resorts in a press release.