ANAHEIM, California — For some, Friday marks a day that has been more than 40 years in the making. Ever since moviegoers watched a young Luke Skywaker, in the care of old Ben Kenobi and in the company of two droids named C-3P0 and R2-D2, blunder his way through the Mos Eisley cantina and meet a cocky smuggler named Han Solo and his sidekick Chewbacca, fans have been dreaming of entering the world of "Star Wars."
With the opening of Disneyland Park's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on Friday, May 31, in Anaheim, California, guests will finally have that chance, visiting the "Star Wars" planet of Batuu — located on the outer rim of the galaxy (Get it? Galaxy's Edge?) — and the Black Spire Outpost village, which was first mentioned in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
The story of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge started back in 2012, when the Walt Disney Company first acquired Lucasfilm Ltd., and it was just two years later that the initial stages of development began for Galaxy's Edge. Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney would build two "Star Wars"-themed lands, one in California and one in Florida, at the D23 Expo in August 2015, and less than a year later, construction began on both parks.
Since then, approximately 6,700 construction workers and artisans have worked on the development of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And while most of Galaxy's Edge is ready for visitors, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of two attractions in the lands along with Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will open on both coasts by the end of 2019.
To get ready for the grand opening, here is a by-the-numbers look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, both in Disneyland Park in California and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida:
Note: All information below has been provided by Disneyland Resorts in a press release.
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge spans more than 14 acres, making these the largest single-themed lands in Disney Parks history.
- More than a dozen venues fill the lands, including Resistance and First Order encampments, a spaceport and a bustling market.
- Galaxy's Edge includes two attractions — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and, opening later in 2019, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- There are three entrances into the new land at Disneyland Park in California and two at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. (Otherwise, the lands are nearly identical).
- The Millennium Falcon docked in the Black Spire Outpost Spaceport measures more than 100 feet long.
- Among the ancient-looking spires across the lands, the tallest is more than 130 feet high.
- The lands were created with more than 200,000 square feet of rockwork and approximately 260,000 square feet of themed plaster in each location.
- More than 7,000 props were created for each land.
- Nine different retail locations in the lands offer nearly 700 unique items.
- There are more than 120,000 possible combinations for constructing a lightsaber using all the available pieces in Savi’s Workshop — Handbuilt Lightsabers.
- There are nearly 280,000 possible combinations for constructing an R-series or BB-series astromech droid using all the available pieces in the Droid Depot.
- Five locations within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge offer guests a chance to purchase food and beverages. The lands’ menus feature more than 50 distinct items.
