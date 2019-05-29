HURRICANE — Hurricane police on Wednesday said a racist photo shared earlier this month on social media by high school students is protected under free speech and no charges would be filed in the incident.

The photo, shared on Snapchat on May 17, showed a person in a white hood holding two others with black material on their faces.

Washington County School District administrators at the time said they were saddened and disgusted by the "repulsive" Snapchat photo, which also pictured a Confederate flag backdrop and a caption with a racial slur and an apparent reference to hunting African-Americans.

The district disciplined the two Hurricane High School students when it first learned of the picture, but officials would not say how the students were punished.

On Wednesday, Hurricane police said in a statement they investigated the "source and purpose" of the photo and determined the post was "not directed at any individual and there was no intention of harming anyone."

"After speaking with the FBI, city and county prosecutors, it was determined this photograph and social media posts are protected under the Constitution as freedom of speech," the statement says. "Although we all agree the photograph was abhorrent and should never have been taken … it is still protected as freedom of speech."

The students will not face charges, police said.