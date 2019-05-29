SALT LAKE CITY — It took until just less than five hours before the deadline for word to get out, but Utah Utes forward Donnie Tillman will reportedly return to school.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman tweeted that Tillman has made the decision to play for the Utes this fall, his junior season, after he had declared for next month's NBA draft.

Utah’s Donnie Tillman will return to school, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 29, 2019

Early entry candidates have until 10 p.m. MT Wednesday to remove their names from draft consideration and maintain collegiate eligibility.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Tillman won the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Award after a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

As part of the predraft process, Tillman worked out for the Utah Jazz last week.

