SALT LAKE CITY — Like many Utahns, Samae Allred grew up on “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

“Ever since I was a child, I could sing every line of everybody in ‘Joseph.’ I know all the words,” said Allred, who plays the narrator in USF’s upcoming productions of “Joseph.”

Utah Shakespeare Festival Samae Allred, front, as the narrator rehearses with the cast of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

For as popular as the show is in Utah, however, it’s been 21 years since — and the only other time — the Utah Shakespeare Festival mounted a production of the biblical dreamer’s tale.

This year, the festival's lineup is making up for lost time by including Utah favorite “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” served two ways — and in two different locations: First with a concert version performed at Salt Lake City’s Red Butte Garden on June 6, and then the fully staged version at the festival’s home in Cedar City from June 27-Oct. 12.

Written in the late 1960s by the well-known and award-winning songwriting duo, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, “Joseph” is centuries old when considering its source material — Joseph of Egypt in the Bible — but is also a contemporary classic of sorts in the musical theater world as the piece celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

"Our work (at the festival) is based on re-examining classic material, and 'Joseph' falls within that category. I know that may seem odd to think about for a lot of people because it (‘Joseph’) is done a lot, but it … falls in line with our classic work,” USF Artistic Director Brian Vaughn said in an interview. “Our mission centers around life-affirming classical and contemporary plays and musicals, and this is one of those pieces.”

Return to the original

Before “Joseph” became the spectacle-filled show audiences know and love today, Webber and Rice wrote it as a cantata.

“It was never intended, originally, to be staged,” said Brad Carroll, a veteran director at the festival who is directing both USF’s concert and fully staged versions of “Joseph.” “It's morphed into what everybody thinks of as 'Joseph' now, but originally, it was meant to be a sung piece like the 'Messiah' or any of those big oratorio pieces.”

So, in many ways, USF’s concert version at Red Butte Garden will be a return to the original.

Utah Shakespeare Festival The cast of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in rehearsal at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

“(The concert) is really just about singing the score,” Carroll said. “… It's going to be different, but the music is so good and strong that I think the cast will quickly discover that you could just stand and sing this piece and it would be really wonderful.”

The concert version of “Joseph” is much like it sounds: a blend of concert and musical. According to Carroll, the cast will perform all the songs from the musical but instead of dancing and moving around the stage, they will be positioned at stationary microphones, with some movement coming as the performers shift between microphones as the songs require. Some lighting will provide visual interest and dimension, but there will not be any sets, props or costumes beyond Joseph’s famous multicolored coat.

“I think it'll be a challenge for (the cast) to suddenly have to stand still and tell the story, but I also think it'll probably be sort of eye-opening for them to not let movement help tell the story and to have to just tell the story through the words,” Carroll said.

It’s a challenge, however, the cast is ready and excited to face.

“We'll have to be just as clear when we add all that stuff (costumes, choreography and sets) back in,” said Russ Benton, who plays Pharaoh. “… Our job as performers and actors, whether it's in musicals or Shakespeare or contemporary work, is always about telling that story as clearly as possible in every way that you can, and so vocally, that's what will be isolating and I think that we'll be up to the task.”

Brian Vaughn is the artistic director of the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Performing a concert version of a production in Salt Lake City is a first for the Cedar City-based Utah Shakespeare Festival, but Vaughn hopes bringing crowd-favorite “Joseph” to Red Butte Garden will expand audiences and create new festivalgoers.

“We are a little bit off the beaten path as far as the Salt Lake crowd,” Vaughn said. “Obviously what we do in Cedar City … sort of embraces the destination theater aspect of our work, but we thought this was a unique opportunity … to get people excited about the season as well as introduce ourselves to some potential … new patrons that maybe don't come down to the festival, to give them a unique flavor of what is that we do.”

‘Everything except the kitchen sink’

The fully staged production of ’Joseph’ down in Cedar City spans the festival’s entire 2019 season, from the first day of preview performances to the final day of shows on Oct. 12. For Benton, it revives a role he came to love 21 years ago.

"When Brian had announced the season, … he had mentioned we were doing ‘Joseph’ and I should think about the Pharaoh role. At first I was thinking that sounds really challenging because the last time I was a very young man, and I am no longer that young man," Benton said with a laugh. “ … (But) it's hard to go wrong to go onstage and play the Pharaoh for about 20 minutes, have a lot of fun, feel like a rock star for a minute and then go enjoy a tea offstage.”

While the concert version the festival will put on in Salt Lake is, by necessity, focused on the essentials, Carroll said, the version in Cedar City gives performers the latitude to go all-in and give the piece what it’s asking for.

Utah Shakespeare Festival The cast of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in rehearsal at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

“I did this show a really long time ago and it's the show that taught me the lesson that you have to do what the music tells you. … There's such a variety of styles in this piece,” he said, referencing the show’s transitions from calypso music to cowboy to French and more. “… Basically what I said to the designers early on was whatever the style of the music is at any moment, we have to go as fully as we can into what that might be physically, with sets, with props, with lights and what not.”

Allred said the quirkiness that comes from the many styles is one of her favorite aspects of the show — one that serves an important purpose beyond the laughs.

" Whether you want to make it religious or not, it's just a beautiful story that tells of love and hope and redemption. " Samae Allred

“I actually really love how kind of campy and hokey and silly it is because if you look biblically … it's a kind of just a really heavy story,” she said. “So to be able to make it more lighthearted, I think we can relate it to a lot more people. … Whether you want to make it religious or not, it's just a beautiful story that tells of love and hope and redemption.”

As the director, Carroll knows perhaps better than anyone how easy it is to inadvertently allow “Joseph’s” humor to turn it into a busy show full of “gimmicks for the sake of gimmicks,” which is why he’s done his best to focus on the meaning of it all.

“‘Joseph’ is everything except the kitchen sink,” he said. “We're trying to honor that as much as we can and have it be a lot of fun, and yet underneath the fun, there's this kind of amazing story about this family that gets torn apart. I don't ever want to lose that either because I think that's the real power of it.”

