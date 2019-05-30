Thomas Parmley, a well-known physicist and former University of Utah professor, recognized in 1996 as the U’s “Centennial Professor,” explained to a class that the biggest argument against evolution is that nothing improves on its own.

A barn left unattended will eventually deteriorate and fall down, a fence ignored over time will fall apart, a garden will die and weeds will overtake the ground. Even people deteriorate if effort is not made to keep them healthy. A society will fall into ignorance and become depraved if the written language is destroyed and “improvements” are not allowed to occur.

The evolution of mankind is a theory, not a fact and if taught in the school science classes, it should only be taught as a theory. Other theories, such as creationism, should also be included in the curriculum so students can evaluate the different theories.

Lynn Price

Salt Lake City