SALT LAKE CITY — After “Toy Story 4” hits theaters next month, Pixar will be releasing a slate of new projects, including a full-length film called “Onward” that was announced last year.

On Wednesday, Pixar released the first images from “Onward,” which stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as elf brothers with Julia Louis-Dreyfus starring as their mother.

First look at Disney-Pixar's new movie 'Onward', starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. pic.twitter.com/PZN0CBn3Za — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 29, 2019

The images show Holland and Pratt’s teenage elf characters in a vehicle together and Holland’s character inside his home holding a pet dragon while his mother (Dreyfus) looks on.

The images first dropped in People magazine and are now getting buzz on Twitter.

According to Pixar’s website, the film is set in a “suburban fantasy world” and “introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”

Dan Scanlon, who directed and wrote the film, gave People magazine a little more information about the relationship between the elf brothers and how Holland and Pratt fit their roles.

“Tom Holland is perfect for our character of Ian, the younger brother,” Scanlon said. “We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward. And Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him.”

According to Scanlon, Pratt’s character, the older brother, is the “exact opposite” of Holland’s. He’s “wild,” “chaotic” and “out of control” while still being charming.

In true Pixar style, the film is said to bring both laughs and emotional payoff for viewers.

“I absolutely hope that people are laughing their heads off and crying their eyes out,” Scanlon told People. “My hope is some of the questions that I’m asking in the film will be questions other people are asking about their own lives. And I think that’s what a lot of the times gets us to connect to a movie.”

“Onward” hits theaters March 6, 2020.