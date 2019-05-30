In his May 27 letter, Raymond Mayo made a very important point about politics and government. “There will always be winners and losers." That’s a fact. That’s why the founders of our government expressly limited in the Constitution those things that should be politicized. Government is force and coercion. Civility is to be found outside of government. The founders recognized this. There was as much animus and bad behavior among politicians 230 years ago as there is today, perhaps more; they even challenged each other to duels occasionally. The difference is that their actions and decisions had little impact on the citizenry. In fact, practically the only interaction the people of the United States had with the federal government before my grandparents’ day was with the post office.

Today practically everything is politicized and there is nothing outside the purview of the federal government. This is the problem. When people are free to make their own choices and live their lives as they choose without government coercion there are not winners and losers, and domestic tranquility is the general result. This will happen only when the government is restricted to those necessary functions the founders envisioned. The more government intervention is introduced into our system the more civil unrest there will be. It’s almost a heresy to say this today with so many people yearning for socialism, but the answer to these problems is for fewer things to be politicized and to have less government, not more.

Taylor Gifford

Sandy