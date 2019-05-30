Why are many GOP electives not "lining up" to support President Donald Trump's reelection? In the article in Sunday's paper, front page, about that subject, some GOP leaders, when asked if they'll support his reelection say, "We'll have to wait and see." There isn't one reason given in that article, or in many others, why some GOP leaders are delaying their support. There are a lot of positive comments about Trump's success though, such as, "He is making good on many campaign promises," and more. What are they afraid of?

The country seems to be too divided for any real progress to be made right now. We need GOP leaders who are not afraid to take a courageous stand with our president and be a part of the solution for the change and growth that he is so desperately trying to accomplish. It might mean rising above personal agendas, for a while at least. Not supporting the president's reelection is a vote for the other side, and they are clearly not making any effort toward unity in the nation.

Jon Burton

Riverton