Paper or plastic? I personally prefer paper bags, but my sweet wife wins out. It is true that plastic takes a very long time to degrade, and it is true that plastic bags should not find their way to the ocean. However, it is amusing to me that many people in Utah who are vocal about the evils of plastic bags do not realize that most of the brooks, streams, and rivers eventually wind up in the Great Salt Lake or some other basin. After all, most of us live in the Great Basin. It is the Colorado River system that may take plastic to the ocean, if it is not used for irrigation or drinking water beforehand.

There is talk of eliminating or decreasing use of plastic bags. I don't have a problem with that, but I do with the way it is done. My proposal is to give a discount to people who bring their own cloth bags to retailers. If the discount were high enough, many people would start doing it.

Bruce Bohm

Logan