ST. GEORGE — Dixie State Athletics announced Wednesday the addition of four future NCAA Division I football road opponents over the next several years. Three of the four future opponents are Football Championship Subdivision members of the Missouri Valley Conference, while another is Football Bowl Subdivision independent New Mexico State.

The Trailblazers landed a two-game series with South Dakota State with both games to be played in Brookings in the 2020 (Nov. 1) and 2021 (Oct. 2) seasons. Dixie State will make two trips to the Mount Rushmore state during the 2020 season as the Blazers will play a single game at South Dakota on Oct. 17.

DSU also signed a contract to play at MVC member Illinois State in Normal, Illinois, on Nov. 21, 2020. In addition, Dixie State will play a road game at NMSU on Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Cruces. To date, NMSU is slated to be DSU’s first FBS opponent during the program’s NCAA Division-I transition, while the Trailblazers are also scheduled to play road games at FBS members BYU (Nov. 19, 2022) and Colorado State (Sept. 30, 2023).

