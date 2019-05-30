SALT LAKE CITY — Energy drinks may have unintended health risks, according to a new study.

The study found that caffeinated energy drinks could alter the heart’s electrical activity and raise blood pressure.

The electrical changes are “mild,” according to Sachin Shah, the study’s author and professor of pharmacy at the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at the University of the Pacific

However: People who take certain medications and drink energy drinks could be at risk for arrhythmia and an irregular heartbeat, according to the study.

"Unlike drugs, supplements and consumer products do not necessarily get tested for safety," Shah told CNN.

Bigger picture: Americans, especially young adults, are drinking more energy drinks, according to a new survey, Reuters reported.

The survey — which analyzed data from 9,911 adolescents, 12,103 young adults and 11,245 middle-aged adults from 2003 to 2015, asked participants about the drinks they consumed over the last 24 hours.

5.5 percent young adults said they consumed energy drinks in 2016 compared to 0.5 percent in 2003.

1.4 percent of adolescents said they had energy drink in 2016 compared to 0.2 percent in 2003.

1.2 percent of middle-aged adults said they drank energy drinks in 2016 compared to 0 percent in 2003.

Yes, but: The American Beverage Association still supports energy drinks as a consumable beverage, according to CNN. The group says many of the ingredients in the drink are common in other foods.

However: The World Health Organization said energy drinks could pose health risks.