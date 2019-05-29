SALT LAKE CITY – An unnamed source told People magazine that Lori Loughlin isn’t working, which means she might not be on the fifth season of “Fuller House” after all.

In a new article on Loughlin’s current status, an unnamed source told People magazine that Loughlin is coping with her new reality, which includes waiting for her next court date.

“Lori is in a stressful situation,” a source told People magazine. “She isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically. It consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense.”

Let’s revisit that line again — “not working.” Assuming this unnamed source isn’t just sending across a specific narrative, the line might confirm that Loughlin won’t be on season five of “Fuller House.”

Speculation grew earlier in May that Loughlin might not appear on the Netflix show after several cast members shared on-set photos on their social media accounts, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Jodie Sweetin,Andrea Barber and Bob Saget all posted pictures of the cast hard at work. But Loughlin was notably absent from the snapshots.

That said, John Stamos, who plays Uncle Jesse on the show, posted a photo of the entire “Fuller House” cast, which includes Loughlin, on his Instagram past. As I wrote, this suggested that Loughlin could be involved in the fifth season.

Loughlin’s status on the show is still unclear, but this recent People magazine interview might be a sign that she won’t return.

The Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin back when news of the college admissions scandal broke earlier this year. Loughlin was cut out of season six episodes for “When Calls the Heart”as a result.