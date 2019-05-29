SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s life has changed dramatically since the college admissions scandal broke.

An unnamed source told People magazine that Loughlin has had to learn to cope with her new reality, which includes not working and waiting around for her next court date.

“Lori is in a stressful situation,” a source told People magazine. “She isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically. It consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense.”

Context: Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused in the college admissions scandal of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be recruited for the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty back in April when they appeared in court. According to the unnamed source who spoke with People magazine, the couple stands by their decision.

“(Lori) still believes she did the right thing by rejecting a guilty plea,” the source told People magazine. “She is a fighter.”

Be smart: However, these unnamed sources might be pushing a certain message and narrative about Loughlin’s case. As I wrote, unnamed sources told CNN and Us Weekly that Loughlin is upset about her public image, using almost the exact same phrases in their interviews. It’s possible CNN and Us Weekly were using the same sources. Loughlin and Giannulli haven't issued any official statements since they last appeared in court.