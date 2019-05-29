SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic National Committee unveiled plans that will winnow down the primary candidates hoping to join the debate stage in September, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new requirements for a candidate to be included in debates this fall:

2% of support in four approved polls in the summer (released between June 28 and Aug. 28)

Contributions from at least 130,000 donors before Aug. 28.

The donor list must have 400 individuals from at least 20 states.

Requirements will remain the same for the October debate (no deadlines for that debate have been set yet).

The DNC will host debates in June and July. Right now, the requirements for those include reaching 1% in four approved polls and receiving a minimum of 65,000 individual donors, according to Axios.

More details: ABC and Univision will host the Sept. 12 debate. A second night may be needed to accommodate all the qualified candidates, according to the Associated Press. The location has yet to be chosen for this debate.

First round: The first round of debates will happen on June 26 and June 27 in Miami.

The first round of debates will happen on June 26 and June 27 in Miami. Second round: The second round of debates will occur on July 30 and July 31 in Detroit.

Why it matters: “By requiring a combination of grass-roots donations and polling, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is preparing to effectively close off debate access for candidates who cannot grow their popular support or attract a significant base of small contributors,” according to The Washington Post. “The party’s leadership believes that only candidates with a broad donor network will be equipped to challenge President Trump in the general election.”

Data: Right now, only eight candidates meet the 2% threshold, according to FiveThirtyEight: