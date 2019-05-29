SALT LAKE CITY — The town of Braggs, Oklahoma, has become an island, according to The New York Times.

The rural eastern Oklahoma town has been cut off on nearly all sides by floodwaters, which have rushed through the state from massive storm surges this week.

The massive storms flooded the Arkansas River. Floodwaters now stretch for a mile along Highway 10.

Floodwaters have turned Braggs, Okla., into a virtual island. This is the view from Mike Ogle's boat, heading into town https://t.co/zxuAGk8hsl pic.twitter.com/l1JD7Ta0o8 — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) May 29, 2019

To give you an idea of what’s it like there, here’s this from The New York Times: “To get gas, people in Braggs write their names on their gas cans and a friend or neighbor makes a gas run by boat to the mainland. There are feed runs for people’s livestock, medicine runs, grocery runs. The power was just turned back on for many residents on Sunday night, and more than a dozen people — including children and the elderly — were evacuated by two of the Oklahoma National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters.”

“We’re just blocked off from civilization,” said Carrie Ross, a resident, to The New York Times.

Bigger picture: Every county in Oklahoma has been put under a state of emergency, according to CNN. The Department of Emergency Management said the emergency is due to "flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds that began in April."

At least six people have died from the massive storms and flooding.

"We're still at the mercy of Mother Nature, waiting for the water to stop rising," said Pat Crofts, CEO of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, NBC News reports.