SALT LAKE CITY — Marie Osmond just introduced her new granddaughter on Twitter.

Osmond tweeted a photo of her new granddaughter along with the name of the baby, Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep.

“So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter, Brianna & David’s first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world,” she wrote. “She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us!”

So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter, Brianna & David’s first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world👶🏻🌎 She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! 🥰 Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us! ❤ #schwepicbaby pic.twitter.com/X1djdqyz0D — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 28, 2019

As I wrote, less than a week ago Osmond announced the birth of her granddaughter in a tweet. She asked for prayers for her family since the baby, born at 6 pounds, 10 ounces, was still in the intensive care unit.

"Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces," Osmond wrote on Twitter. "So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!"

Osmond’s daughter Brianna Blosil Schwep and husband Dave Schwep announced the pregnancy back in March, according to USA Today. They were married last December.

"Brianna and I committed to each other in a private ceremony with our parents. We look forward to a larger celebration with our friends and family in the coming year. I am so grateful to be sharing my life with such an amazing human," Dave Schwep wrote in an Instagram post.