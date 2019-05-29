PRICE — The Manti-La Sal National Forest is planning to remove more than 30,000 acres of dense, dead, standing and down spruce through salvage timber sales in order to improve forest conditions and lessen the chance for wildfires.

The 15-year restoration project is a response to a spruce beetle epidemic that killed 90 percent of Engelmann spruce on the Ferron-Price and Ephraim Districts in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In addition, aspen abundance has decreased over the past 100 years. If all the sales are completed, 50 to 60 percent of the dead spruce will be removed and some aspen will regenerate.

The U.S. Forest Service’s environmental assessment of the timber salvage found no significant impact. The timber would be removed from areas in the northern zone of the forest in Sanpete, Emery, Carbon and Sevier counties.

“The Canyons Project is a critical step in restoring the Manti-La Sal National Forest to a healthier condition,” explained Forest Supervisor Ryan Nehl. “By removing these dead spruce, we can improve vital community watersheds and reduce the threat of uncharacteristic wildfire. The forest and local businesses have had great success harvesting and utilizing dead spruce from other timber sales over the last 10 years.”

According the forest officials, the loss of Engelmann spruce has resulted in a forest composed of 5 percent spruce, 85 percent subalpine fir and 10 percent other species. The goal is to attain a healthier forest composed of 60 percent spruce, 30 percent subalpine fir and 10 percent other species. Subalpine fir are typically smaller trees and are not merchantable for logging. In large wildfires, subalpine fir often throw embers up to a half-mile, making it likely that fires continue to spread and consume additional acres.

In 2018, wildfires burned a total 70,000 acres in the forest at a cost of $50 million and required the work of hundreds of firefighters.

Once the dead spruce are removed, the forest plans to thin live, sapling-sized subalpine fir and plant conifer seedlings, except within 66 feet of any live aspen. It is anticipated that approximately 20 percent to 49 percent of the proposed treatment acres would naturally regenerate to aspen.

Forest officials said about 153 miles of temporary road would need to be built for the project.