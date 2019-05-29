FARMINGTON — The organist had just finished practicing hymns at her Centerville church and began rehearsing her prelude for the next morning's services when she heard tapping and then harder knocking on the door in November.

It wasn't her job to let visitors in, so she ignored the noise like she usually did. She later felt an arm wrap around her neck and pull her back, toppling the bench she was sitting on.

The attacker then choked the 71-year-old organist multiple times, she recalled Wednesday in a Farmington courtroom.

"There were times I was no longer being choked and it was pleasant and it was lovely, and all of the sudden I was back in the chapel," Margaret Orlando, now 72, testified. "It was like, 'Oh no, the arm is what’s real.'"

Prosecutors say her attacker is a 17-year-old boy whose family lives near the church. The teen cut himself when he broke in through a church window and left three small drops of blood matching DNA that police lifted from a plastic milk bottle he tossed one day after lunch, according to police.

After testimony from Orlando and a detective, a judge on Wednesday ordered the 17-year-old to stand trial on each criminal charge he faces: aggravated assault, a second degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

The teen, whom the Deseret News has chosen not to name at this time, is being held in a juvenile detention facility. Defense attorney James Jardine countered that while DNA evidence ties his client to the scene, it does not prove that he carried out the attack.

"It could have been anybody," Jardine said. "We don't know."

Orlando was alone in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 270 N. 300 East about 9 p.m. on Nov. 17. She had gone to practice earlier in the day, but someone else was there, so she returned later that night to play the organ.

She couldn't see the person attacking her, she said, but managed to yell and turn her head to bite the arm around her. After a time, the attacker let go of her, and she said she saw someone with a slight frame and wearing a hoodie leave the church. She believed the person to be male.

"I couldn't imagine a woman doing that," she said.

She said she then called her bishop, who lives across the street, to report the incident.

The teen was arrested in Kaysville in April. Detectives said there is no known connection between the boy and the woman he is accused of attacking.

This story will be updated with additional details.