I once knew a writer who previously worked for the National Enquirer. He told me it was an interesting phenomenon how its writers could go somewhere in the world to get a story, but would come back with two or three from the same trip.

They must have been writing about Jason Buck.

I never talk to him without him giving me several story ideas.

A couple weeks ago, I detailed how he felt BYU’s status as a football independent was “tearing his heart out.” In the process of that interview, he also touched on the honor code — a column for another day — and how professors treat athletes. I told him I sometimes felt college instructors actually made it harder on athletes than regular students.

The outside perception is that all athletes get a free ride in the academic world.

Here is what he said: “You learn right away when you walk into class. You can tell in the first session if they hate athletes.”

He continued, “Some were good and fair, and you have some that treat you like crap because you’re an athlete. ... There were definitely some jock-haters. Others would go out of their way to help you out. You could tell if you were getting judged right on the spot. Some would give you that glare, that sideways glance — like they were purists — and like, ‘Oh, this is academia and you don’t belong.’”

Buck went on to say that “nothing intertwines a university and bonds it like the sports programs.

“Without that, there’s nothing to bind them. The spirit of the community binds them.”

Buck played at Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) before it shut down its athletic teams. It’s a loss the former All-American still feels.

“With Ricks College, all those towns in the Upper Snake River Valley — St. Anthony, Rigby, Blackfoot — they now have nothing to do with it (BYU-I). You drive by and there’s this big giant university on the hill, but those towns have nothing to do with it. There’s no community (feel) for it. You don’t rush to the school to see the art building.”