SALT LAKE CITY — Oliver Dunn has been named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team, the league office announced on Wednesday, May 29.

It's his second time being honored by the Pac-12 as he was named All-Conference Honorable Mention a season ago.

Dunn led the way for Utah in almost every offensive statistical category this season hitting .366, totaling 71 hits and 45 runs while having 28 RBI. His slash for the season was .366/.450/.567. Dunn also led the team in doubles, triples, total bases and walks.

"This is a well-deserved honor for Oliver," head coach Bill Kinneberg. "He had such a good year offensively and defensively for us on the field. I'm proud of the way he came to the ballpark every single day and played the game correctly."

Dunn started in all 49 games this season. He has been a constant on the field for Utah the last three years starting in 117 straight games and in his career has started in 153 of 155 games.

He is the ninth Utah baseball player to be named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team since the Utes became a member of the conference.