SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t post multiple photos a day, and don’t post the same selfie from different angles.

They’re two unspoken Instagram rules that largely find their voice in snarky think pieces and blog posts. This week, Ansel Elgort broke both of them.

Elgort, who starred in “Baby Driver,” posted not one, not two, but 17 selfies of himself last night within a reported time span of 10 minutes, according to E! Online.

Each selfie shows a different angle of shirtless Elgort, and each selfie was posted with zero context, leaving Elgort’s co-stars and fans in amused confusion.

Zoë Kravitz, who co-starred in “Divergent” with Elgort, commented on one of his selfies, “Dude. What is happening right now? Lol.”

“My entire feed is just your posts thank u for blessing my insomnia, buddy,” wrote Rachel Zegler, who will star alongside Elgort in the upcoming “West Side Story” reboot.

The photos have been the subject of hilarious speculation and memes online.

I want to be as confident as Ansel Elgort posting 17 selfies in different angles pic.twitter.com/ZGiYFdYqSG — 𝐤𝐚𝐲. ♡ (@adorsjoon) May 29, 2019

Has anyone checked in on Ansel Elgort? pic.twitter.com/fopAOyJgtm — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 29, 2019

ansel elgort’s feed looking like my camera roll during golden hour and i respect him for that pic.twitter.com/4p23TniKnn — grandpa carleigh (@illustratable) May 29, 2019

“This is art,” MTV tweeted.

ansel elgort is literally me when i’m trying to figure out what i look like pic.twitter.com/AWYUjyeLxK — live rxn (@prinsussmar) May 29, 2019

There are no reports yet on how Elgort is doing.