SALT LAKE CITY — The Pokemon Company wants you to play with Pokemon everywhere and anywhere — even in your sleep.

The company announced several new games and features at a May 28 press conference. According to Kotaku, “Pokemon Sleep” is an upcoming app that will gamify sleep data.

It’ll be available in 2020 and will be compatible with a new hardware device from Nintendo that will track users’ sleep patterns using an accelerometer, according to the report.

"Pokémon Sleep aims to turn sleeping into entertainment by having a player’s time spent sleeping, and the time they wake up, effect the gameplay," according to Kotaku.

Another new product is "Pokemon Home," a cloud-based service that will let players store and share Pokemon between various games. Compatible software includes “Pokemon Go,” “Let’s Go!,” “Sword” and “Shield” for Nintendo Switch and Pokemon games on the Nintendo 3DS. However, Polygon notes that it’s a one-way trip for all monsters unless they come from “Sword” and “Shield.”

Here are three other announcements from the event:

Sleeping Snorlax will appear in “Pokemon Go” to commemorate “Pokemon Sleep.” After catching the Snorlax, it’ll wake up.

A new “Detective Pikachu” game will come to Nintendo Switch. The previous game appeared on Nintendo 3DS and served as the inspiration behind this year’s “Detective Pikachu” movie.

DeNA, the company behind “Super Mario Run” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” is developing “Pokemon Masters” for iOS and Android. The game will let players battle with characters from the Pokemon series.

The next Pokemon games, “Sword” and “Shield,” will be released for Nintendo Switch later this year.

Nintendo will also reveal more about the games during a Direct presentation on June 5 at 6 a.m. PDT.