SALT LAKE CITY — Let it be.

That’s the advice officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are giving outdoor enthusiasts who happen upon a deer fawn or elk calf.

“Keeping your distance and not touching animals are the keys to keeping young animals alive,” Covy Jones, the division’s big game coordinator, said in a statement.

“Deer fawns are actually alone and isolated during their first weeks of life — and that’s on purpose,” Jones said. “The mother knows that leaving the fawn alone is the best way to protect it from predators.”

Newborn big game animals fall into two categories: followers and hiders. Followers include bison calves and bighorn sheep lambs, which follow their mothers shortly after they’re born. Hiders, such as mule deer fawns and elk calves, do the opposite — they hide, alone, for most of the day.

During the day, a doe deer will reunite with its fawn for a short time, to nurse it and care for it. Then, to draw attention away from where the fawn is hiding, the mother will leave the fawn. The doe will spend the rest of the day feeding and resting.

Fawns are born with a creamy brown coat that’s covered with white spots. This camouflaged coat allows the fawn to blend in with its surroundings. And fawns don’t give off much scent, so it’s difficult for predators to smell them. Hiding is the best way for the fawn to stay safe.

After two or three weeks, the fawn grows strong enough to start accompanying its mother.

Petting newborn animals in the wild can put them in danger as human scent could draw predators to it.

“Don’t approach it,” Jones said. “Watch it or take a photo of it from a distance, but don’t approach it. In almost every case, the fawn has not been abandoned by its mother.”

Even getting too close can cause the fawn to run away from its hiding place and become separated from its mother.

For more tips about how to safely live with wildlife, visit the Wild Aware Utah website.