SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah’s J. Willard Marriott Library has digitized 100 years of editions of The Provo Herald — known today as the Daily Herald. The archive is available online and free to the public.

Starting with 1909 and ending with 2009, the project, which is part of the Utah Digital Newspapers online repository, is one of the largest digitization efforts completed by the Marriott Library to date.

The Herald published three times a week until 1921, when it ramped up to five days a week. The 18-page Sunday edition started in 1922 and ran for 50 years. The daily edition started in 1939 and continues to be published today.

“The primary advantage of digitization is that every page of every issue is keyword-searchable, a feature that cannot be replicated in print or on microfilm,” Tina Kirkham, manager of the Digital Library Project, said in a statement. “Having it available online also means that the newspapers are freely accessible to the public — those residing in Utah as well as throughout the world.”

The first issue of the Herald, printed on Jan. 2, 1909, is labeled “Volume 12, Number 1,” which may seem confusing. However, the Herald’s predecessor, the Utah County Democrat, had been issued from the same office since 1898. When the paper changed ownership at the end of 1908, its political stripes morphed, too. The newly christened Herald gave up its Democratic Party affiliation and became politically independent. But in a nod to its predecessor, the first issue of the Herald was treated as Volume 12 instead of Volume 1.