SALT LAKE CITY — The only Democratic member of Utah's congressional delegation said Wednesday there's still a "high bar" for impeaching President Donald Trump after the special counsel in the Russian investigation did not exonerate him.

"Congress will continue its oversight role," Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said in a statement in response to the first public statement by special counsel Robert Mueller about the recently concluded look at Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"Any impeachment proceedings would be initiated by a committee that I’m not a member of, and for me, would require meeting a high bar and would have to be sufficiently bipartisan," McAdams said.

Mueller, who did not take questions, reiterated the key findings in the much-anticipated report released last month during a hastily called news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press FILE - Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said, referring to the part of the report about the investigation into whether the president was involved in obstruction of justice.

The special counsel cited a long-standing department policy against charging a president with a federal crime while he or she is in office, but said investigators did not "make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."

That's in contrast to what the president tweeted: "Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you."

McAdams also mentioned another part of Mueller's statement, about "multiple systemic efforts to interfere in our election" that resulted in indictments, something he said "deserves the attention of every American."

The Utah congressman said both Congress and the president "must prevent ongoing attempts by foreign governments to commit cybersecurity attacks and other crimes to meddle in our elections."

McAdams said he'll "continue to focus on building relationships across the aisle to tackle the challenges Utahns face," including "rising health care costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare and modernizing infrastructure to improve air quality."