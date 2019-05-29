WEST JORDAN — A man charged in February with trying to entice minors now faces charges of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

Darius Antonio Williams, 24, of West Jordan, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 17-year-old, a third-degree felony, and two counts of enticing a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Williams already faces a charge of enticing a minor, a second-degree felony, in Weber County's 2nd District Court.

According to charging documents, a member of the Roy Police Department working with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force — while posing as a 13-year-old girl — had multiple conversations with Williams on two social media apps.

On Feb. 11, Williams drove from West Jordan to Weber County where he thought he would be engaging in sex with the 13-year-old but was arrested when he arrived, the charges state.

When police searched his phone, they "observed several sexually explicit conversations with other minor children ranging in age from 10 to 16," the charges state.

According to Williams' new charges, police also found five images of a juvenile girl who lives in Salt Lake County. Detectives found the girl and interviewed her. She said Williams portrayed himself as an 18-year-old man on a dating app, according to charging documents. They met several times to engage in sexual activity and she texted pictures to him, the charges state.

Bail on Williams' new charges was set at $250,000.