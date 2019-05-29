SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek said his cancer is “near remission” in a new interview with People magazine.

“The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent," he told People magazine. “It’s kind of mind-boggling."

Still, Trebek said he isn’t totally free of cancer yet. He still has to go through multiple rounds of chemotherapy before he achieves remission.

He said he felt emotional over the positive news and thanked fans for their continued support.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he said. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

As I wrote, Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis back in March in a video shared on social media.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said looking directly into the camera.

He has still taped episodes of “Jeopardy!” since that time, but later said he was “writhing in pain.” He also talked openly about his cancer remission in an interview with “Good Morning America” last month.

"It's great to be considered an inspiration to other people," Trebek said. "People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers. I feel it is making a difference in my well-being.”