Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his first public statement on the investigation into Russian interference on Wednesday. He announced the official closing of the Special Counsel Office and his resignation from the Department of Justice.

Mueller reiterated the importance of the written report before he made any comments about the investigation. He then spoke in detail about how Russia worked to undermine the 2016 election through cyber attacks and social media campaigns. Mueller also investigated any effort made to obstruct the investigation.

He said he was not confident that the president did not commit a crime.

"As set forth in the report, after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Mueller explained that it was DOJ policy that prevented him from even considering charging the president with a crime.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller: "Under long-standing department policy, a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional...Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider." pic.twitter.com/7zb40ApnsV — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2019

NPR's Domenico Montanaro called the statement "amazing."

Let's just step back and realize, it is amazing that today we had a special counsel/former FBI director saying he can't say with confidence that the president of the United States DIDN'T commit a crime. pic.twitter.com/5dsZs2UtH4 — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) May 29, 2019

President Trump responded on Twitter by saying the case is closed.

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., the only Republican in Congress to call for Trump's impeachment, simply stated it's up to Congress now.

The ball is in our court, Congress. https://t.co/idpQo1xItH — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 29, 2019

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said Mueller's statement was neither a full exoneration nor a full criminal charge of the president.

"This was not, as the president says time and time again, 'No collusion, no obstruction.' It was much more nuanced than that."

Republican Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., echoed the president in a public statement.

"Special Counsel Mueller confirmed today what we knew months ago when his report was released: There was no collusion and no obstruction. Relitigating the 2016 election and reinvestigating the special counsel’s findings will only further divide our country."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a statement that it was time for Congress to move on.

"Today’s statement by Mr. Mueller reinforces the findings of his report. And as for me, the case is over. Mr. Mueller has decided to move on and let the report speak for itself. Congress should follow his lead."

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., saw the statement differently than Graham.

Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement saying Mueller's report made it clear that Trump is innocent.

"The Special Counsel has completed the investigation, closed his office, and has closed the case. Mr. Mueller explicitly said that he has nothing to add beyond the report, and therefore, does not plan to testify before Congress. The report was clear — there was no collusion, no conspiracy — and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction. Special Counsel Mueller also stated that Attorney General Barr acted in good faith in his handling of the report. After two years, the Special Counsel is moving on with his life, and everyone else should do the same."

Mueller closed his statement by calling to attention the Russian attack on our elections.