SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer took another step toward beating Ken Jennings’ all-time record.

Holzhauer won his 29th straight game on Tuesday night with a daily earning of $59,381. That number “is huge by traditional ‘Jeopardy!’ standards,” according to USA Today. However, Holzhauer averages $77,756 per day and achieved the single-game all-time record with $131,127 back in April.

Holzhauer had another dominant win as well. His competitors finished at $16,801 and $10 after Final Jeopardy.

Holzhauer’s total winnings sit at $2,254,938, which is less than $300,000 ($265,762 in total) from Jennings’ record of $2,520,700.

Based on his average, Holzhauer will likely hit the goal within the next four games. If he has a good day or two, he’ll cross Jennings’ record by Friday. Otherwise, it’ll likely come next week.

Still, Holzhauer remains well behind Jennings in terms of consecutive wins. Jennings set the record with 74 wins in 2004.

Moreover: Holzhauer still has stairs to climb if he wants to be one of the all-time money earners. As I wrote, Brad Rutter snagged $4.7 million total if you include the “Tournament of Champions”earnings. In the same vein, Jennings has earned $3.4 million overall, too.