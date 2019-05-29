OGDEN — Tim Crompton has been named interim director of intercollegiate athletics at Weber State University.

"Tim brings a lot of talents to this role, and he has great relationships on and off campus," said Vice President for Administrative Services Norm Tarbox, who oversees the WSU Athletics Department. "Over the years, we have a developed a strong, supportive culture in Wildcat athletics. Tim has been a major contributor to that culture, and he bleeds purple."

Crompton is no stranger to Wildcat Athletics, having served as the head coach for women's soccer for the past 15 years.

"I'm excited about this opportunity to help guide Wildcat athletics through this transition," Crompton said. "I'm ready to dive in and get started."

While Crompton is serving as interim athletic director, assistant soccer coach Meagan Thunell will serve as head coach of the Wildcats.

"We are fortunate to have a fully capable coach in the program," Tarbox said. "Meagan will be great, and we believe women's soccer won't miss a beat."

Crompton will be stepping in for Jerry Bovee, who last month accepted a job at his alma mater, Utah State University. Tarbox does not have a timetable for beginning a search for a permanent athletic director.

"We feel it is more important for us to find the right person than for us to move fast," Tarbox said. "We have a strong interim in place and feel like we can take our time as we assess what the needs of the department are moving forward."

Crompton is coming off a 2018 season that saw him voted the Big Sky Coach of the Year after the Wildcats won the regular-season conference title with a 7-1-1 record. It marked Crompton's third regular-season title (2005, 2008).

Since becoming head coach in 2004, Crompton's teams have won the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship three times (2004, 2005, 2013). In addition to 2018, he was voted Big Sky Coach of the Year following the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

In 15 seasons as head coach, Crompton's Wildcats have compiled a record of 50-47-16 in Big Sky regular season matches.

Crompton earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Weber State. He and his wife, Dani, are the parents to two children.