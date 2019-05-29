LOGAN — Just a few hours after the uncle of a missing 5-year-old girl was charged with capital murder in her death, Alexander William Whipple told his attorney where the body of Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley was located.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler said he contacted Logan police about 1 p.m. Wednesday and led them to an area about a 1/4 of a block away from Lizzy's home where her body was found behind a shed, covered by dirt, sticks and other debris.

Mary Whipple Elizabeth Shelley, 5, of Logan, was last seen early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019. Alex Whipple, her 21-year-old uncle who is a suspect in her disappearance, has been arrested but is being uncooperative with police.

The recovery of Lizzy's body ended a five-day search for the young girl and capped off an eventful day that saw Whipple charged with aggravated murder before his niece's body was found.

Logan police are expected to release more information on the recovery of Lizzy's body at a 5 p.m. press conference.

Whipple, 21, was charged with aggravated murder and child kidnapping, first-degree felonies; two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a body, a third-degree felony; in connection with Lizzy's disappearance and presumed death.

"There is evidence … to believe Alexander has committed the aggravated murder of Elizabeth Shelley even though her body has not yet been located at this time," charging documents stated before Lizzy's body was found.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen became emotional as he read the criminal charges that had been filed during a press conference Wednesday.

"To hear a charge of aggravated murder brings with it a notion of finality, and it's very difficult for their family, I can imagine,” he said.

Demler said he spoke with Whipple for several hours at the Cache County Jail Wednesday. He described his client as "very emotional," "very broken down" and "confused."

"He’s struggling as anyone would be in this situation," he said. "He understands it's a very serious thing he can’t take back. He understands the gravity of it."

Cache County Sheriff's Office Alex Whipple, 21, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Saturday.

But Demler said Whipple wanted to make amends with his family — at least as much as he could.

"He wanted to make sure that the family could recover the body so they could have some closure," he said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a large area around Center Street was shut down and a large number of officers gathered near a wooded area and set up tents and tables.

"Today is a difficult day," the Cache County Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Our thoughts continue to be with Lizzy's family. This tragic event has shaken our community," according to the statement. "The Cache County Attorney's Office is committed to fighting for justice. Justice for Lizzy, her family, and our community."

Demler said he "negotiated" with the Cache County Attorney's Office before revealing where the body was located. Part of that negotiating included where the case goes from here, he indicated.

When asked about a potential motive, Demler said he didn't have an answer. But he believes "mental illness is more a contributing factor than substance abuse."

Even before Lizzy's body was found, Jensen said the totality of all the evidence collected to that point led prosecutors to file the aggravated murder charge.

After Whipple was arrested Saturday afternoon and taken to the police station, investigators noted that he "began licking his hands and trying to wipe his hands clean," the charges state. At that point, officers put him back into handcuffs "to preserve any evidence that may be on his hands."

After lying several times about his whereabouts the night before, "Alexander would state that alcohol makes him 'black out' and sometimes he does 'criminal things' when he blacks out. Alexander would not elaborate on what these 'criminal things' were," investigators wrote in the charging documents.

Police noted "dark-colored stains" on Whipple's pants while interviewing him that appeared to be blood, the charges state. He also had "several cuts on his fingers."

Investigators reported finding a knife near Bear River Charter School, 75 S. 400 West — across the street from Lizzy's house — that appeared to have blood on it.

"The knife was broken near the hilt," the charges state.

The knife is believed to have come from Lizzy's house, according to police. A PVC pipe that appeared to have blood on it and a partial palm print was also found near the knife.

About 50 yards from those items, investigators recovered what they believe was Lizzy's skirt "that appeared to have been hastily buried under some dirt and bark," the charges state. "Near the skirt was a small concrete block with blood on it."

The blood found on the knife, Whipple's watch and Whipple's sweatshirt all matched Lizzy's DNA, according to the charges. The palm print was also determined to be Whipple's, according to investigators, and a discarded beer can found near those items was determined to have Whipple's DNA on it.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News The great grandfather, by marriage, of missing Elizabeth Shelley, 5, makes a phone call while police search for Shelley in the backyards of nearby homes in Logan, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Shelley was last seen on Saturday morning, May 25, 2019.

Earlier in the day, about 20 officers concentrated on the city landfill in Logan. Jensen said it was part of the department's "no stone left unturned" approach to the search.

"Those men and women are down there doing the best that they can to make sure we don’t miss an opprotunity to bring Lizzy home,” he said.

To show what extent investigators have gone to try and find the child, Jensen talked about police pulling over two semitrailers headed to Arizona that were loaded with mulch. Officers searched the trucks because some mulch had been found on Whipple's clothing.

"We’ve gone to every length to exhaust the numerous tips that have come into our office," Jensen said.

As for a possible motive, the chief said his detectives still "don’t understand what that might be."

Lizzy's mother, Jessica Whipple, told police she invited her brother Alex to her house Friday night and he arrived between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. after Lizzy was put to bed. The mother said Alex Whipple drank beer and rum with her and her boyfriend and she eventually told her brother he could sleep on the couch when she went into her bedroom about midnight.

Police previously said Lizzy had last been seen inside her house about 2 a.m. on Saturday. Detrich Black said he last saw Lizzy in her bed shortly after midnight when he retired for the night.

Jessica Whipple woke up at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to discover the front door was wide open and both Elizabeth and the girl's uncle were gone, according to court documents.

By 3 p.m., Whipple was found by police walking about 10 miles away.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Mariah Hartman, with her children Zoe and Revee, asks Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley what's going on as police search in her neighbors' yards for Elizabeth Shelley, 5, in Logan, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Shelley was last seen on Saturday morning, May 25, 2019.

"The defendant had a full-sized baseball bat, alcohol and drug paraphernalia on his person," according to a report filed Wednesday by Adult Probation and Parole. "During the interview about his missing niece, the defendant was uncooperative and made false statements about his whereabouts the night before."

Charging documents say Whipple initially denied being at his sister's house the night before, then later admitted he had been there but said he left for a walk when his sister and her boyfriend had gone to bed just before sunrise.

As police interviewed Whipple, a detective kept confronting him about the disappearance of his niece and accused him of being responsible. "Alexander did not admit he was responsible but he also never denied he was responsible," Logan police detective Matt Woods wrote in the charges.

"Throughout the interview, Alexander would (allude) to how evil the world we live in is. Alexander would talk about his struggles as a child and how his family has treated him horribly throughout his life."

On Tuesday, Whipple was charged with six misdemeanors stemming from his Saturday arrest: failing to stop at the command of law enforcers, failing to disclose his identity, unlawful purchase by an interdicted person, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon. A judge agreed to hold Whipple without bail pending a bail hearing on Monday.

Also Tuesday, Adult Probation and Parole filed a no bail arrest warrant against Whipple for violating the terms of his probation from his 2018 convictions of theft and DUI for leading troopers on a 40-mile chase in a stolen car while he was drunk.

On Tuesday, Logan police released surveillance video of Whipple who can be seen walking about 6:45 a.m. Saturday just a few blocks from Lizzy's home. A business owner in the area said a worker spotted a man running through an empty lot across the street from the business, behind an old train car, and then jumping over debris and plywood.

About 15 minutes later, while the worker was pulling out of the parking lot, the same man walked in front of his pickup truck, according to the business owner. The man's pants appeared to be wet below the knees. The driver of the truck immediately thought it was suspicious and called for co-workers to keep an eye on him.

Police confirmed the man seen in that surveillance video is believed to be Whipple. Lizzy was not with Whipple in the footage.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.

Contributing: Sean Moody